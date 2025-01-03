O ano mal começou e a indústria dos games já aquece seus motores

Foto: Divulgação | Square Enix Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, estreia nos PCs em janeiro de 2025.

Não deu nem tempo de curar a ressaca do Réveillon e janeiro já estreou o seu primeiro jogo nesta quinta-feira, dia 2/1. Trata-se de Wuthering Waves, um RPG de ação de mundo aberto, que já estava disponível para outras plataformas desde o ano passado, e, finalmente, chega para Playstation 5 com a vantagem de ser gratuito para jogar.

Seguindo a estreia de Wuthering Waves, trago aos queridos leitores os outros destaques do mês de janeiro, começando com Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, um clássico que saiu originalmente para Wii e que agora chega ao Switch no dia 16.

O grande destaque do mês chega aos PCs no dia 23. Estou me referindo a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. Eita mah! Vai chegar fazendo a alegria dos PC Gamers ao redor do planeta. Inclusive, na loja da Steam, o game está com 30% de desconto hein, pega essa dica!

No mesmo dia tem também o game RavensWatch, um outro RPG de ação bem legalzinho, que já estava disponível em outras plataformas mas chega agora ao Nintendo Switch.

Já no dia 28, meu coração se derreterá por mais um título da franquia Orcs Must Die!, a minha preferida do gênero Tower Defense. Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, é o nome do game e estará disponível para PC e Xbox Series no mesmo dia do retorno de um clássico dos games de luta, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O., que chega para PC.

Fechando os destaques do mês teremos o jogo Marvel´s Spider-Man 2, mais um game antes exclusivo do Playstation, agora chegando para PC também, provando que a estratégia da Sony de trazer seus exclusivos para fora dos limites da plataforma foi de fato uma decisão bem acertada. O jogo tem estreia marcada para o dia 30.

E como sou gente boa demais, deixo abaixo para os queridos leitores uma lista com todos os lançamentos desse mês de janeiro. Confere aí:

Janeiro 2025

2/1

- Wuthering Waves (PlayStation 5)

7/1

- Sea Fantasy (PC)

- Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana (Nintendo Switch, - PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5)

9/1

- The Fox’s Way Home (Nintendo Switch)

10/1

- Freedom Wars Remastered (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5)

14/1

- Threefold Recital (PC)

16/01

- Blade Chimera (Nintendo Switch e PC)

- Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo Switch)

- DreadOut Remastered Collection (Nintendo Switch e PlayStation 5)

- Morkull Ragast’s Rage (PC e Xbox Series)

17/1

- Dynasty Warriors: Origins (PC, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series)

- Tales of Graces f Remastered (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One e Xbox Series)

21/1

- Needy Streamer Overload (PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5)

22/1

- Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series)

23/1

- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PC)

- Guilty Gear Strive (Nintendo Switch)

- Ravenswatch (Nintendo Switch)

- Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One e Xbox Series)

- Sword of the Necromancer: Resurrection (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One e Xbox Series)

- Synduality: Echo of Ada (PC, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series)

28/1

- Cuisineer (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series)

- Eternal Strands (PC, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series)

- Neptunia Riders VS Dogoos (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5)

- Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (PC e Xbox Series)

- The Stone of Madness (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series)

- Tails of Iron II: Whiskers of Winter (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One e Xbox Series)

- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. (PC)

- Warside (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One e Xbox Series)

30/1

- Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2 (Nintendo Switch e PC)

- Gimmick! 2 (PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One e Xbox Series)

- Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero (Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 e PlayStation 5)

- Sniper Elite: Resistance (PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One e Xbox Series)

- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (PC)

- Techno Banter (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series)

- Wizardry: The Five Ordeals (Nintendo Switch)

31/1

- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5 e Xbox Series)

- ReSetna (Nintendo Switch e PC)

